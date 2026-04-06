Steve Kerr provides encouraging injury update on Al Horford ahead of Warriors’ final stretch

The Golden State Warriors are hitting the home stretch of the regular season with some much-needed reinforcements. Head coach Steve Kerr provided an encouraging injury update, noting that veteran big man Al Horford is progressing toward a return alongside the recently reinstated Stephen Curry.

According to Kerr, Horford is set to ramp up his basketball activities over the next few days. The team is hopeful he can return to the floor by late this week.

If the timeline holds, the Warriors will finally have their veteran core—Curry, Horford, and Kristaps Porzingis—intact for the high-stakes final games of the regular season.

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Stabilizing a shaky rotation

This “all hands on deck” scenario comes at a critical juncture for an organization that has struggled to find its footing lately. As the injury report grew, Kerr was forced to rely on deep-bench rotations and youth, a gamble that has yielded mixed results on the floor.

Al Horford #20 of the Golden State Warriors reacts.

Horford’s season has been a stop-and-start affair; injuries have limited him to just half of the Warriors’ contests. While his raw stats (5.0 RPG, 1.2 BPG) might not jump off the page, his impact is measured in more than just box scores. His veteran presence and defensive IQ are exactly what a young, injury-riddled roster needs as the intensity ramps up for the postseason.

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Horford’s impact

Despite the missed time, Horford remains the team’s most reliable defensive communicator. Even in limited action, he has tallied 50 blocks this season, proving he can still be the missing piece for a Warriors defense that has lacked consistent rim protection.

In a locker room full of young players forced into early minutes due to the team’s health woes, Horford’s experience is invaluable. He isn’t just a body on the floor; he’s the “coach on the court” for a team trying to survive the gauntlet of the Western Conference.

The final sprint

With a spot in the Play-In Tournament virtually locked in, the Warriors have four games remaining to fine-tune their chemistry. The goal is to have Horford active for at least the final two matchups to shake off any rust.

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Golden State’s remaining schedule:

April 7: vs. Sacramento Kings

April 9: vs. Los Angeles Lakers

April 10: at Sacramento Kings

April 12: vs. L.A. Clippers