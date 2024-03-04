The Golden State Warriors have been through a lot since The Dynasty started. Record-breaking seasons, heartbreaking losses, comebacks, and a spot in history as one of the greatest teams in NBA history.

Recently, those ups and downs reached an all-time low. Stephen Curry scored just 4 points en route to a 52-point blowout loss, with the Boston Celtics getting back at them for that loss in the NBA Finals two years ago.

The Warriors trailed by 44 points at halftime and could never actually get in the game. The Celtics never took their feet off the gas and made a statement with the third-largest win in franchise history.

Steph Curry, Draymond Green Share Their Thoughts On 52-Point Blowout

Ironically, Steph Curry didn’t seem to be too bothered by the loss. Instead, he gave his rivals all the credit they deserved and claimed it wasn’t surprising to see them play so well:

“The way that they’ve been playing, they seem very sure of themselves in their identity and who they are,” Curry said after the loss. “Give them credit. They came out and whooped us tonight from the jump, and it was one of those perfect storms of a rough [day] on our end and them taking it to us.”

As for Draymond Green, he talked about the Warriors’ strategy to sag off Jaylen Brown, who had a game-high 29 points on 11-of-19 from the floor with five three-pointers:

“We implemented our strategy like 15 minutes before we left the locker room,” Green said. “So I don’t necessarily think we put together a full defensive strategy. I thought it was fun to try. I was actually all for it, like, ‘Let’s try it and see if it works.’ If it doesn’t, oh well. If it does, we found something. All right, it didn’t work, so we move on.”

Clearly, the Warriors won’t sweat it, and they’ll just flush this loss and move on to the next one. That might be the only thing you can do when you get blown out by 52 points.