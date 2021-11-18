The Golden State Warriors have been the best team in the NBA thus far this season and it hasn't even been close. They're currently sitting at a 12-2 record and one of their losses was in an overtime thriller vs. the Memphis Grizzlies.

Steve Kerr's team is firing at all cylinders once again. They're all on the same page on both ends of the floor and reminisce of the dominant squad that made it to the NBA Finals five years in a row.

The Warriors have been far from the inconsistent team they were over the past couple of years and, if you ask Steph Curry, the reason behind their success is how many options and shooters they have right now.

NBA News: Steph Curry Explains Why The Warriors Are So Good

“We obviously have a lot of shooting now, and even on a night where we don’t really shoot the ball particularly well as a team, we create great shots,” Curry told Sports Illustrated. “And that wears on the [defense], too. You see a guy wide open, it’s kind of demoralizing to see it in the air because you probably expect it to go in. Even if it doesn’t, that carries momentum into the next position, and the next possession.”

“That is the challenge of what we have in terms of balancing how many guys you can throw out there every single night and creating a solid rotation that’s going to help us win a championship, so that’s the secret sauce right now,” he added.

To make things even more interesting, Klay Thompson hasn't even suited up this season. Kerr will have yet another top-notch shooter at his disposal once the Splash Brother is cleared to come back, so the Warriors have yet to scratch the surface of their true potential.