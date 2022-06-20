Top five lists are common and everywhere, but when a champion like Curry mentions 5-10 players that list is considered stronger than others. Check here his top five.

Stephen Curry is an NBA Champion with the right to build all the top lists he wants, plus he should include himself on any of those lists. Curry recently won his 4th ring with the Golden State Warriors.

It is highly probable that the Warriors, Curry and Kerrwill win other titles in the next 4-6 years and establish a record that will be difficult to break in the 21st century, something like what Tom Brady did in the NFL.

But the good news is that Curry is a humble guy, he included a player who could be considered his 'nemesis', LeBron James. Both players have different playing styles, but Curry knows how LeBron carried a team to win a championship.

Steph Curry’s top 5 players of all time:

All NBA players have their own lists, some don't make sense, others generate a lot of heat, but this time Curry decided to 'please' different generations by choosing players who left their mark on different times in the league.

1. Michael Jordan

2. Wilt Chamberlain

3. LeBron James

4. Shaquille O'Neal

5. Magic Johnson

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did not make it to Curry's list, the reason why is not known, but it seems unfair that he left someone who is considered one of the greatest players of all time. Steph Curry revealed his list during a public meeting, video available below.

Watch video here: https://streamable.com/zplf39