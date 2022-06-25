Golden State Warriors and NBA superstar Stephen Curry continues to hog the spotlight after the recent championship he helped his team win. Now it was Reggie Miller who suggested which defender of his generation would have been the nemesis for The Human Torch.

Stephen Curry's great performance has led the NBA world to look for a place in NBA history for him. It is there where comparisons and fictional scenarios have emerged. Who could have nullified his talent? Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller offered his point of view.

Miller shined in the NBA for 18 seasons, from 1987-1988 to 2004-2005, and he did it with only one team, the Indiana Pacers, a mark that only five players in the history of the league surpass. He was a true specialist in 3-point shots, to such an extent that he held the record for most three-pointers made for several years until Ray Allen surpassed his 2560-made baskets.

Although circumstances prevented Reggie Miller from having more talent around him to materialize his success with NBA Championships, in 2012 he entered the Basketball Hall of Fame after being a gold medalist with the U.S. team at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, 5-time All-Star and being included 3 times in the league's best five (1995, 1996 and 1998).

Indiana legend Reggie Miller notes which NBA star of his era would have nullified Stephen Curry

Nostalgia can sometimes cloud reason. Believing that every past time is better than the present is dangerous. However, Reggie Miller believes that if Golden State Warriors star and 4-time NBA champion Stephen Curry had matched up with Scottie Pippen he would have struggled to surpass him.

"Probably Scottie Pippen. I would go with Scottie. Because if you go back in those series where he won -two times vs Utah Jazz — it was his defense on John Stockton. They were going to take the point guard out. The series versus us in the Conference Finals, Phil Jackson said, 'take Mark Jackson out.' It’s like he goes to the head of the snake. If you can take him out, that’s going to disrupt the rest of their offense. I think they would put Scottie on Curry and have that length really disrupt him.", stated Miller during The Dan Patrick Show.

Pippen was part of the star-studded squad that escorted Michael Jordan to the historic six NBA championships he led the Chicago Bulls to win and was a 7-time All Star and two-time gold medalist with the United States at the Olympic Games in Barcelona 1992 and Atlanta 1996.