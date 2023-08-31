The Los Angeles Lakers have done a great job of putting together a deep and talented team. As great as LeBron James is, he cannot win an NBA championship on his own.

James is far beyond his prime, and while this version of himself is still better than 75% of the players in the league, but he’s not getting any younger. Even so, he recently claimed that he doesn’t get tired and can still ball out at a high level.

That’s why ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith went on record to call him a liar, stating that it’s obvious that he’s exhausted. Even so, he didn’t blame him for that, and instead challenged Anthony Davis to help him out.

Stephen A. Smith Rips Anthony Davis Over LeBron James’ Comments

“He’s lying,” Smith said on First Take. “He has gotten tired, but that’s okay. LeBron James, of all the things that make him an extraordinary role model, the greatest thing to me is his conditioning and his commitment to being in shape. It was a travesty that this man, in his 20th season, was in better shape than most of the league last year, including his teammate Anthony Davis.”

“When I think about LeBron in shape, the first name that comes to mind is Anthony Davis,” he continued. “This man vouched for you, he put his name on the line for you, but he can’t score 40 points in one game and 11 in another.”

Smith is right on point there. No team should have to count on a 39-year-old to go the distance, and Davis has failed to be the franchise stalwart the Lakers hoped he’d be. It’s finally time he takes over.