Stephen A. Smith explains why Michael Jordan still holds edge over LeBron James

Stephen A. Smith remains one of LeBron James' toughest critics, constantly elevating Michael Jordan over him and making it clear that he believes the King has not yet earned the GOAT title.

According to Stephen A. Smith, there is a massive gap between Michael Jordan and LeBron James, a stance he has heavily emphasized in recent years. But this time, his breakdown centered squarely on the hardware, pointing out that Jordan captured far more accolades and titles than James.

During an appearance on The Late Run Show, Smith pulled no punches when comparing the two icons. “He played 23 years, he still has 2 less titles than Michael Jordan,” Smith said. “Michael Jordan played all 82 games 8 times, how many times did LeBron do it? Michael Jordan is a 10x Scoring Champion, how many times did LeBron do it?”

With James having logged more seasons in the NBA than Jordan, critics point out that it is becoming increasingly difficult for the Los Angeles Lakers star to match the efficiency of the “GOAT.” Even if LeBron manages to tie Jordan’s ring count down the line, it will have taken him significantly longer to achieve it.

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Jordan surpasses James in several major categories

Smith didn’t stop at comparing their longevity and championship rings; he also emphasized that the former Heat and Cavaliers star still trails Jordan in numerous premier defensive and accolades categories. “Michael Jordan is 9x All-NBA Defensive Team player, how many times did LeBron do it? There’s nothing to discuss,” Smith added.

Stephen A Smith DESTROYS Lebrons GOAT Case



"He played 23 years,he still has 2 less titles than Michael Jordan, Michael Jordan played all 82 games 8 times, how many times did Lebron do it?, Michael Jordan is a 10x Scoring Champion, how many times did Lebron do it?, Michael Jordan… pic.twitter.com/fK7KhmPyEs — TheTruth (@TheTruth8240) June 6, 2026

This is far from the first time the basketball world has seen a deep dive into the GOAT debate, but when a prominent media figure like Smith delivers such a definitive take, it naturally commands attention, especially considering he has occasionally defended James’ legacy in other formats.

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While James is unlikely to offer a direct public response to Smith’s latest critique, the clip quickly went viral across social media. Garnering over 1 million views on X, it gave basketball fans plenty to talk about this week even as the NBA Finals take center stage.