Netherlands make roster change for 2026 World Cup with Jurrien Timber ruled out

Just days before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, one of the tournament favorites announced a late roster change. Jurrien Timber was unable to recover from a groin injury and will therefore miss the competition with the Netherlands national team.
According to a recent report from insider Fabrizio Romano on X, Ronald Koeman has called up versatile defender Lutsharel Geertruida as Timber’s replacement. Geertruida currently plays for Sunderland and brings the flexibility to perform in multiple defensive roles.
“The 24-year-old defender has not recovered sufficiently from a groin injury to take part in the World Cup in a medically responsible manner,” the Netherlands said in relation to Timber via ESPN. “In consultation with the medical staff, it has therefore been decided that Timber will leave the national team’s pre-camp in New York after the game against Uzbekistan.”
The Netherlands are traditionally regarded as one of the contenders in every World Cup, despite never having lifted the trophy. The team continues to carry the ambition of securing its first world title and adding a long-awaited achievement to its rich history.
Virgil van Dijk and Frenkie de Jong speak with head coach Ronald Koeman.
Defenders representing the Netherlands at the 2026 World Cup
With Timber officially ruled out and his replacement confirmed, these are the defenders selected by Ronald Koeman and his coaching staff for the Netherlands’ World Cup campaign.
- Virgil Van Dijk
- Nathan Ake
- Jan Paul Van Hecke
- Matts Wieffer
- Micky van de Ven
- Denzel Dumfries
- Jorrel Hato
- Lutsharel Geertruida
Netherlands’ matches at the tournament
The Netherlands will kick off their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign in Group F, playing all three of their group stage matches in the United States. They will debut against Japan on June 14 at Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium) in Arlington, Texas.
For its second fixture, the Dutch squad will head to Houston, Texas, to face Sweden on June 20 at Houston Stadium (NRG Stadium). Finally, it will wrap up the group stage with a clash against Tunisia on June 25 at Kansas City Stadium (GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium) in Missouri.
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