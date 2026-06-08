CeeDee Lamb expresses confidence that Cowboys’ strength will extend beyond just their offense

The Dallas Cowboys, led by CeeDee Lamb, aim to establish themselves as true contenders in the NFC East during the 2026 NFL season.

In the previous season, the Dallas Cowboys featured one of the strongest offenses in the league, led by CeeDee Lamb. However, on the other hand, their defense remained near the bottom of the standings. Even so, the wide receiver believes that the defensive side of the ball will look different in the 2026 NFL season.

“It’s annoying,” he said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “It’s been annoying to prepare against. But obviously seeing it in practice every day, it’s kind of unique. Just seeing the different guys communicate and be able to understand and take what they learn from the meeting room and being able to easily translate it on the field. It’s good to go against. It’s very tricky.”

Strengthening the defensive unit is a must for America’s Team if they hope to compete in the NFC. Christian Parker will look to elevate his players to an elite level, giving Brian Schottenheimer the tools on both sides of the field needed to challenge their opponents.

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Cowboys aim to improve their defensive performance in 2025

The Cowboys endured a dismal defensive campaign during the 2025 NFL season, finishing as one of the league’s most vulnerable units. Anchored at the bottom of the league, the defense surrendered a staggering 30.1 points per game, ranking last (32nd) in scoring defense.

Matt Eberflus walks on the field.

Under defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, the unit struggled drastically in the secondary, giving up an average of 251.5 passing yards per game, which also ranked dead last across the NFL. Allowing 377.0 total yards per outing (30th overall) and a league-high 59 total touchdowns, the Cowboys’ defense consistently collapsed under pressure, ultimately undermining a potent offense and causing the team to finish the year with a frustrating 7–9–1 record.

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Lamb leads an intriguing offense

To rebuild from a frustrating season, the Dallas Cowboys will look to lean heavily on their elite offense, which finished the 2025 campaign averaging an impressive 394.0 total yards per game (1st in the NFL) and scoring 27.7 points per outing.

Operating out of a highly explosive passing game, franchise quarterback Dak Prescott returns to the helm after a stellar year where he racked up 4,552 passing yards and 30 touchdowns. He will once again have a loaded arsenal out wide, led by superstar CeeDee Lamb, who pulled in 75 receptions for 1,077 yards and 3 touchdowns despite missing a chunk of the season.

Additionally, the Cowboys are confident on George Pickens’ situation heading into the future after locking in the Pro Bowl wideout—who led the team with a career-high 1,429 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns last season—via a $27.3 million franchise tag, ensuring that Dallas retains the league’s most lethal aerial tandem.

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New faces on the Cowboys’ defense

Dallas has completely overhauled its defensive unit with an influx of impact talent that has already caught the attention of wideout CeeDee Lamb during team workouts.

Leading the re-engineered linebacking corps are dynamic former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters and explosive edge rusher Rashan Gary, who arrives from Green Bay to provide elite pass-rushing punch. The secondary has received an equally massive upgrade with the arrivals of hard-hitting former Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson and former Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant.

Together, this revamped group is flashing the playmaking energy needed to completely erase the memory of last year’s struggles and turn the Cowboys’ defense into a formidable force.