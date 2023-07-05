Right now, LeBron James seems to be happy with the start of free agency for the Lakers. Rob Pelinka extended key players like Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura while adding amazing assets like Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish and Jaxson Hayes.

The King even posted an image on Instagram which included all the players signed by the team and, in the most important reaction of all, he accompanied it with a sand clock. The message seemed to be clear. LeBron James totally approves this roster and is just waiting to come back.

That’s why, the Los Angeles Lakers could be a real threat in the West against contenders like the Denver Nuggets, the Phoenix Suns or the Golden State Warriors. Stephen A. Smith took notice of that.

Stephen A. Smith makes shocking prediction about the Lakers

After all the moves made by the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency, Stephen A.Smith gave his opinion about the potential of this roster toward the 2023-2024 season in the NBA.

“The Lakers accomplished what they accomplished by basically playing about 25 games together or so before the postseason arrived. This time they walk into training camp, you’ve elevated your back court with the acquisition of Gabe Vincent, you kept Austin Reaves, you kept D’Angelo Russell and you kept Hachimura.”

The analyst made a big prediction even with tremendous contenders in the Western Conference. “I like what the Lakers did here. They didn’t disrupt things too much. You kept your two stars. They were in the conference finals. You’re good enough, if you’re the Los Angeles Lakers, to get back there.“

However, Stephen A. Smith had a final warning for LeBron James and the Lakers. “You need an additional piece if you’re gonna beat Denver. That is true. But you can beat anybody else in the Western Conference.”