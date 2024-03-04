The Boston Celtics aren’t messing around this time. Joe Mazzulla’s team took it upon themselves to get back at the Golden State Warriors for that loss in the NBA Finals two years ago, and they were ruthless.

The Celtics led by 44 points at halftime, outscoring the Dubs by 22 points in each quarter. They topped the 80-point plateau in just two-quarters, all while holding the Warriors to just 38 first-half points.

Things got out of hand pretty quickly, and the outcome for the second half wasn’t encouraging at all. That’s why ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith apologized to America for what they had just witnessed.

Celtics Blow Out Warriors, Stephen A. Smith Apologized

“This is an epic butt-whooping,” Stephen A. said. “This is so bad Kendrick Perkins needs to take off that suit. This is so bad that [Former Warriors GM] Bob Myers, who’ll be calling a Warriors game this Wednesday, shouldn’t even go back.”

Smith doubled down on his hilarious rant by claiming that they shouldn’t even play the second half of the game, adding that the Warriors didn’t even look like a professional basketball team:

“They should postpone the game and give the Warriors a week to recover. The Warriors were almost down 50 at halftime! None of us saw this coming. We want to apologize to the American people for what we just saw in this first half. It might as well be me out there playing against Boston,“ he said.

The Warriors need to do some soul-searching after such a massive loss. This definitely won’t be an easy loss to forget. Then again, there’s not much they can do after losing by 52 points other than just figure out what went wrong and move on to the next one. Hopefully, this blowout won’t get stuck on the back of their heads.