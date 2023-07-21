With the 2023-24 NBA season drawing nearer, all eyes are once again on LeBron James and Stephen Curry. Their championship window is still open, which is why the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors have been active this offseason.

Rob Pelinka picked up where he left off in February by making a number of moves in the open market, making a case for the Lakers to be considered the big winners of the free agency.

The Dubs, meanwhile, have also made significant moves, including the Chris Paul trade and the contract extension of Draymond Green. Now, these teams could be competitors in the race to sign a veteran free agent.

Rumor: Lakers, Warriors among potential teams for Rudy Gay

According to NBA insider Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, both the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors are among a group of teams interested in veteran free agent Rudy Gay:

“Veteran forward Rudy Gay is expected to draw interest from several playoff-caliber teams, including the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, Chicago Bulls, and New Orleans Pelicans, league sources told HoopsHype.“

Both the Lakers and Warriors still have a few open roster spots, and it’s uncertain whether they will fill them before training camp. In the meantime, they seem to have the same target in mind.