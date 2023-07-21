The Golden State Warriors never looked like the reigning NBA champions last season. They stumbled their way into the playoffs, and not even Stephen Curry’s stellar play could keep them from falling.

Besides their defensive miscues, the team may have had some chemistry issues. It’s not a secret that some of the players didn’t get along, up to the point where things got physical.

Recent reports state that the veterans were frustrated with Jordan Poole’s attitude. And now that he’s no longer with the team, Curry believes they’re much more mature.

Warriors Are More Mature Without Jordan Poole

“I hate that we didn’t achieve our potential last year. Every team has to find a way to get better, so changes are made. I like where we are in the sense of pieces fitting, having a lot of different looks from a rotation standpoint,” Curry told Dubs Talk.

“We’re a little bit more mature now in the sense of experience, and I think that’s a pattern in the NBA of what affects winning. I’m gonna try to play at a high level for as long as I can,” he added. “I know Draymond and Klay are about that business as well, and we have a culture of how we do things that we need to get back to. I’m excited about that challenge.”

Poole will get a fresh start with the Washington Wizards and the Warriors’ veterans will look to prove that they still have what it takes to be championship contenders.