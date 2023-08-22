Some people talk about Stephen Curry’s journey to the NBA as being an easy one. Being the son of a famous sharpshooter like Dell Curry could make things easy, but that wasn’t the case.

Long before he became a top-10 pick, Curry was often overlooked and underrated. He didn’t even attend a big college program or was a one-and-done prospect.

That’s why now that he’s proved the doubters wrong and has won four NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors, he continues to have that same drive and determination to prove the doubters wrong.

Stephen Curry Talks About The Chip On His Shoulder

“I had to really earn everything because I was a late bloomer physically,” Curry said on Gil’s Arena. “With all the accomplishments in the league, there is a healthy insecurity of having to back it up every year– being confident that I still have a lot more to accomplish out there, and to be honest with you, I just love playing basketball.”

“That helps embrace the grind; that healthy insecurity is real because I have out-kicked my coverage in terms of dreams I’ve imagined in this game and still feel like I got a lot more left in the tank,” he added.

The day that chip goes away is the same day he needs to retire. But for as long as that fire inside him keeps burning hot, he’ll continue to be one of the best players in the league.