Even if you're not a fan of their playing style, you have to admit that the Golden State Warriors put together a special team. They dominated the NBA almost at will, making it to 5 straight NBA Finals and winning 3 rings.

And, even though Steve Kerr's coaching and the talent they featured on the hardwood, it's clear that the team's chemistry on and off the court was one of the biggest reasons why they were able to find that kind of success.

That was in full display during a Stephen Curry interview in which he told his favorite story about Draymond Green and how he became his family's protector thanks to a bushel of grapes.

Steph Curry Says Draymond Green Is His Family's Protector, Shares Hilarious Story

(Transcript via Fadeaway World)

“Draymond is family in the sense that he’s ride-or-die. One of our favorite stories -- obviously I’m a Carolina Panthers fan, they were playing in Seattle, we had an off weekend. Me, my mom, dad, and my wife, Draymond, coach [Steve] Kerr, some of the guys on staff, we flew up for the game. Obviously, honorary Panthers fans for the night."

“Anyone who has been to Seattle to watch the Seahawks, there’s the “12th man” energy that’s kind of crazy to experience in person. We’re sitting in the suite, there’s a whole lot of trash-talking going on between us -- I’m wearing a Cam Newton jersey -- and some fans down below who were Seahawks fans. The game does not go our way, I think around the end of the third quarter (Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor) got an interception and the place is going crazy.”

"This dude right in front of us turns around and flicks us off in the suite. In the spur of the moment, food started flying. People behind us started throwing grapes and stuff and the (people in front) started throwing popcorn back at us. I turn around, next thing I know Draymond has a bushel of grapes in his hand. He’s picking one up and throwing it at the guy, just whaling it at him. That’s always the running joke, he was like the pseudo protector of the Curry family. In that moment he’s back there throwing grape bullets.”

That's Draymond Green 101 right there. He would do anything for his brothers and will never hesitate to go to war for them, especially if we're talking about a food war with grape bullets. Love him or hate him, that's just who he is.