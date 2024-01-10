The Golden State Warriors are Stephen Curry’s team, and that won’t change for as long as he continues to be in the NBA. Barring a major and shocking turn of events, he’s just never going to leave the franchise.

Things get a little more complicated for the rest of the roster. The team has struggled mightily this season, and while they would rather keep their championship core together — especially to appease Steph — it’s clear that they need to do something.

Recently, they’ve been tied with a trade for Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam, and they do have the assets to try and pull it off. Nonetheless, there’s another player they would never consider giving away, and that’s Jonathan Kuminga.

Warriors Won’t Trade Kuminga

“According to multiple sources, the Warriors are loathe to trade Kuminga, who is seen as a potential star who can help them win now and in the future, the rare piece on the roster who can help Golden State both support Steph Curry in the present and transition to a successful post-Curry future, should it ever come,” reported Michael Grange of Sportsnet.

Besides his contributions on the court, Kuminga is reportedly quite close with team owner Joe Lacob, who’s been instrumental in keeping him in the Bay area throughout the course of the years:

“And a not insignificant detail is that Kuminga is said to have a very close relationship with Warriors owner Joe Lacob who has historically been reluctant to part with any of the young talent that represents the Warriors’ so-called ‘two-timelines’ strategy of meshing a group of young draftees with their established championship core,” Grange added.

At the end of the day, the Warriors have more than enough talent to figure things out on their own, but they shouldn’t sleep on their laurels and shake up things a little bit, whether it’s by giving Kuminga a larger role or finding someone else who could help them win now.