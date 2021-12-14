Stephen Curry has broken yet another incredible record by overtaking Ray Allen as the NBA's all-time leader in three-pointers made. Here, let's look back on his career and review all of the incredible milestones he's achieved thus far.

It's safe to say that Stephen Curry didn't have an easy way up in the NBA. Despite being the son of former Hornets star Dell Curry, he wasn't a highly-touted prospect and not even his team ever thought he'd be that good. But he overcame all odds and now has added another fantastic milestone to his career by breaking Ray Allen's NBA 3-point record.

Curry was overlooked by scouts and silenced his critics at Davidson, playing his way into the top 10 of the NBA Draft. However, he was once again snubbed there. Then, he made it to a Golden State Warriors team that tried to trade him multiple times.

Eventually, Steph grew up to be one of the most influential players of all time and the greatest shooter in the history of basketball, beating the odds every single time. Here, we're going to look back on his career and talk about every single one of the records he owns.

Stephen Curry's Records: What Records Does He Have?

NCAA Records

+ All-time leading scorer in Davidson College history (2,635)

+ All-time Davidson College leader in 3-point field-goals made (414)

+ All-time Davidson College leader in 30-point games (30)

+ All-time Davidson College leader in 40-point games (6)

+ Single-season Davidson College points (974, 2008–09)

+ Single-season Davidson College steals (86, 2008–09)

+ Single-season Davidson College freshman points (730, 2006–07)

+ NCAA Division I scoring leader (2009)

+ Single-season NCAA 3-point field goals (162, 2007–08)

+ Single-season NCAA freshman 3-point field goals (122, 2006–07)

NBA Records

+ NBA regular season record for made three-pointers (402)

+ NBA record for most three-pointers made in a single playoffs (98 – tied with Klay Thompson)

+ NBA Finals record for most three-pointers made in a game (9)

+ NBA record for most consecutive regular season games with a made three-pointer (157)

+ NBA record for most consecutive playoff games with a made three-pointer (90)

+ NBA record for most points scored in an overtime period (17)

+ NBA record for three-pointers scored (2,974)

Franchise Records

+ Warriors franchise leader in points

+ Warriors franchise leader in assists

+ Warriors franchise leader in three-point field goals made

+ Warriors franchise leader in three-point field goals in playoffs

+ Warriors franchise leader in points in playoffs

All Awards

+ 3× NBA champion (2015, 2017, 2018)

+ 2× NBA Most Valuable Player (2015, 2016)

+ 7× NBA All-Star (2014–2019, 2021)

+ 4× All-NBA First Team (2015, 2016, 2019, 2021)

+ 2× All-NBA Second Team (2014, 2017)

+ All-NBA Third Team (2018)

+ 2× NBA scoring champion (2016, 2021)

+ NBA steals leader (2016)

+ 50–40–90 club (2016)

+ 2× NBA Three-Point Contest champion (2015, 2021)

+ NBA All-Rookie First Team (2010)

+ NBA Sportsmanship Award (2011)

+ NBA 75th Anniversary Team

+ Jefferson Award for Outstanding Public Service in Professional Sports (2011)

+ ESPY Award for Best Male Athlete and Best NBA Player (2015)

+ BET Award for Sportsman of the Year (2015)

+ AP Male Athlete of the Year (2015)

+ Hickok Belt (2015)

+ 2016 ESPY Award Nominee for Best Record-Breaking Performance

+ BET Award for Sportsman of the Year (2019)

+ Teen Choice Award for Choice Male Athlete (2019)

+ ESPY Award for Best NBA Player (2021)

+ 2× SoCon Player of the Year (2008–2009)

+ Consensus first-team All-American (2009)

+ Consensus second-team All-American (2008)

+ 3× First-team All-SoCon (2007–2009)

+ 2× SoCon Tournament Most Outstanding Player (2007, 2008)

+ 3× SoCon first-team All-Tournament (2007–2009)

+ SoCon Freshman of the Year (2007)

+ SoCon All-Freshmen Team (2007)

Curry changed the way the game is played, and whether you like it or not, it takes a special kind of talent to do that. He paved the way for those who came after but there will never be another Stephen Curry.