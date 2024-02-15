Steve Kerr’s arrival in the Bay area changed everything for the Golden State Warriors. The team had already set a strong foundation with Mark Jackson, but they needed a change to get the monkey off their backs and become a legitimate contender.

Kerr took the reins of the team and immediately turned Draymond Green into the player he is nowadays. The front office made some key moves to surround the Splash Brothers with talent, and the rest is history.

However, all good things eventually come to an end, especially in the NBA. Kerr’s contract will expire at the end of the season, and there has been plenty of talk about his future.

Steve Kerr Says He Wants To Stay

With that in mind, the championship-winning coach admitted that he’s always been vocal about his desire to stay with the organization, and that hasn’t changed the slightest:

“I want to be back,” Kerr told Logan Murdock. “I’ve made that clear every time I’ve been asked about it. The only thing I won’t talk about is just any detail of contract stuff, but I’ve been very open. I want to come back. Joe [Lacob has] told me he wants me back, so I think I’ll be back.”

Kerr talked about some of the players he’s had an opportunity to coach since taking the reins of the team in 2015, and he knows he’s become a Bay area legend:

“I coach an unbelievable group of guys,” Kerr said. “I love my coaching staff. I love Mike Dunleavy. Mike has been amazing to work with. Joe’s an incredible owner. When you think about what he’s done with his franchise and to have been a part of it with Bob and with Steph and Dray and Klay, it’s amazing. So just because we’re not as good now doesn’t mean I’m going to just jump ship and say, ‘All right guys, see you later.’”

The Warriors haven’t been at their best this season, but everybody knows better than to count them out. So, don’t sleep on coach Kerr now or ever, as he’s not going anywhere.