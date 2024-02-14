There’s no love lost between Draymond Green and Jusuf Nurkic. The rematch between Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns had some heated moments, including both players trading ‘too small’ celebrations after buckets.

Green dominated Nurkic all night long, and the Bosnian big man didn’t care for his trash-talking. That’s why, following the loss, he took a big shot at Green, taking back the wishes he shared when he was suspended:

“I mean, it’s sad. He didn’t learn anything,” Nurkic said. “Just matter of time; he’s gonna knock somebody else again. I take everything back, what I said. He don’t deserve a chance. His antics. Try to hit people. Just stuff he shouldn’t do.“

Draymond Green Claps Back At Jusuf Nurkic And Draymond Green

Needless to say, that rubbed Green the wrong way. He went on his podcast to put Nurkic on blast, stating that he was out of line for those comments after he beat him fair and square:

“What happened in the game that would make you say that, other than you getting embarrassed because you’re just not good enough?” Green said. “He starts to question my character. What a coward.”

Notably, he didn’t stop there. He also took offense at Kevin Durant’s previous comments when he said he hoped Green would ‘get the help he needed,’ going as far as to say it was ‘cowardly:’

“Guys are making a habit out of that. Him and Kevin questioning my character before, as if you’re going to question somebody’s character by the basketball game as if it’s not real life,” Green said. “As if that don’t affect people’s pockets. Like, I think all of it was really cowardly if you want my honest opinion.”

Green will never be the one to mince his words about anything, and he’s a bit of a troublemaker. Then again, it’s not like he was in rehab or something like that, so perhaps the Suns’ players’ comments were uncalled for.