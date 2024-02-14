The Golden State Warriors needed every single shot made by Klay Thompson to win their last four NBA championships. They couldn’t even make the playoffs in the two years he was out with injuries.

However, as great as he’s been for most of his time in the Bay area, he hasn’t been at his best this season, up to the point where he’s even been benched in crunch time multiple times.

That’s why plenty of people question if he’s going to be back with the team next season. And if so, he might not get the kind of big-money deal he originally wanted to get.

Klay Thompson Will Adopt A Lesser Role To Stay With The Warriors

Nonetheless, it seems like Thompson is more than willing to take one for the team and embrace a lesser role if that means finishing his career with the same organization:

“Yeah, there’s nothing wrong with that. I’ll be 35 next year. At 35, coming off the ACL and an Achilles [tear] and still have the ability to be a really good player,” Thompson told Logan Murdock of The Ringer.

He talked about embracing a similar role to the one Ray Allen had with the Miami Heat or how Reggie Miller played later in his career with the Indiana Pacers, adding that he’s modeled his game after them:

“Maybe not the guy who scored 60 in three quarters and scored an NBA record 37 points in a quarter, but still a great threat out there. I’ve modeled my game after Reggie [Miller] and Ray [Allen], and those guys were incredibly effective until their late 30s. So I plan on kind of following that mold,” Thompson added.

Thomspon might no longer be an elite defender and hasn’t been as big an offensive factor this season, but he’s still one of the greatest shooters of all time, and he could be a massive contributor in the right role.