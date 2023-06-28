The Golden State Warriors just made one of the most bizarre trades in recent NBA history. Moving Jordan Poole for Chris Paul seems to be against their nature, especially at this point in his career.

Poole was a bit of a rising star and had just signed a massive contract extension, whereas Paul was part of a salary-dumping deal as he entered the backend of his prime.

Basketball aside, Stephen Curry recently admitted that he felt sorry about his team giving up on Poole, although he knows this is a great opportunity for him to showcase his true skills.

Stephen Curry ‘Hated’ Losing Jordan Poole

“You hate losing JP,” Curry told The Athletic. “I know it’s not all the way official yet. So I don’t want to talk too much before it is. But that’s the tough part of the business, seeing a young guy come into his own (and then get traded).”

“It’s a great opportunity for him,” Curry added. “It’s just you get to know someone like that, build a friendship, build a bond. It’s tough to see him go. But, you know, we’re trying to win next year and CP can help us do that.”

Maybe Steph is being politically correct; maybe he does feel sorry for losing Poole. Whatever the case, it was the only way to keep Draymond Green for the long run, so it has to be worth it.