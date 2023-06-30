Plenty of blockbuster trades took the league by storm a few days ago. However, the most unexpected one was probably the Golden State Warriors sending Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Chris Paul.

Poole played in a poor way during the playoffs, but there is no denying his preseason incident with Draymond Green had a lot to do with the trade. Since that day in which Green punched him in a practice, there have been rumors about one of them having to leave.

Green is currently a free agent after declining his player option. He is still expected to return unless another offer blows him away. But the defensive star made headlines when he was asked to pick a starting lineup using players from random teams on TikTok.

Warriors’ Green leaves Poole out of his lineup

In a video posted by Bleacher Report, the player had to pick his starting lineup choosing players from different team. His final team was PG Darius Garland, SG Dame Lillard, SF Lauri Markkanen, PF Kyle Kuzma, and C Bam Adebayo.

Nobody is going to choose Poole over Lillard, but when the Wizards logo popped up the shooting guard position was available. However, his reaction had most fans connecting Green to his former teammate. “Washington? (laughs) Who’s still on Washington’s team? Kuz, I’m taking Kuz at the forward”, Green answered.