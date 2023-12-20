The Golden State Warriors needed to shake things up, and Draymond Green’s suspension might have been a blessing in disguise for Steve Kerr’s team. He was forced to make some major lineup changes, and the team is thriving again.

Rookie Brandon Podziemski has excelled in place of Andrew Wiggins, who has also looked sharper off the bench. And having Jonathan Kuminga playing starter-caliber minutes has also done wonders for the team.

Nonetheless, Klay Thompson’s resurge has also been a major talking point over the past four games. He torched the Boston Celtics for six three-pointers, and he’s now shooting 50% from beyond the arc (23 of 46) in his last four appearances.

Kerr Credits Improved Shot Selection For Thompson’s Improvement

Notably, Thompson’s slow start to the season had been a major issue for this team. When asked about the tweaks he made to get back on track, his coach credited an improved shot selection:

“He’s changed our team with his shot selection,” Kerr said. “We just feel different. We feel more stable, more calm. The game connects. Every bad or wild shot seems to turn into a layup or a 3 at the other end. Frankly, early in the season, Klay was taking a lot of bad shots. He knows that. We talked about it quite a bit. When Klay’s under control and taking good shots, we’re better as a team.”

Thompson is on the verge of testing free agency at the end of the season, and perhaps that was on the back of his mind. He seemed to be pressing and taking wild shots at times, which obviously led to even more struggles.

The Warriors are clicking without Green, so one can only hope they’re going to be even better once he comes back, assuming he’s finally ready to leave his erratic behavior away from the court.