Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry have formed one of the greatest dynasties in NBA history at the Golden State Warriors. But things could have gone completely different, as the Dubs head coach thought Steph would end up elsewhere.

In an appearance on “Headliners” with Rachel Nichols, Kerr revealed the Phoenix Suns could have selected Curry in the 2009 NBA Draft. By then, he was still the team’s general manager.

“I was the GM in Phoenix from 07-10, so your draft year was 09,” Kerr said to Curry, via Sports Illustrated. “We were looking at Steph and seeing Steve Nash, the next version. They were so alike in so many ways, and we had watched just become two-time MVP. So, all of the concerns that most of the people in the league had about Steph in terms of size and defense and athleticism, we saw everything we needed to see in that Steve had just done so much in the league.“

The Suns may have had Curry on their radar, but the Warriors were ahead of them in the cue. Golden State selected the Davidson product 7th overall, while Phoenix used its 14th pick on Earl Clark.

Steve Kerr says Suns had made a deal to get Curry

Since the Suns ran from behind in the draft order, they reportedly try and anticipate to any team getting Curry before them. Kerr said the team even struck a deal to land Steph before draft night.

“We tried to trade for him, and we thought we had a deal the night before the draft, it wasn’t completed,” Kerr added. “It was basically a discussion over the phone that we thought was done, so when he fell to 7, our draft room erupted. Because we thought the deal was in place and Steph was going to be a Phoenix Sun. It didn’t happen, it fell through. We knew how much we liked him, and that was part of the appeal when I was offered the job to come to the Warriors.“

Either way, the Warriors couldn’t be happier with their decision to draft Curry. Not only did he exceeded expectations, but also led the Warriors back to glory days. Even to this day, Steph continues to play a pivotal role in Steve Kerr’s team.