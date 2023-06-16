After a disappointing 4-0 loss to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers face a critical offseason. They have important free agents to re-sign, but there seems to be a possibility for the creation of a new Big Three with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The Lakers have to address contract situations involving Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. Signing those two players would be huge for their attempt of maximize the championship window LeBron provides, so that should be their priority.

However, there is also a chance they could get a veteran to help at the point guard position. A move of this caliber could add help there because they have been inconsistent, with D’Angelo Russell failing to perform in their last series as a true third option.

Los Angeles Lakers are interested in Chris Paul

Phoenix were reportedly decided to move on from the 38-year-old player, with June 28 being the deadline. He recently said that he wants to stay on the team, although his 30.8M salary for next season seems too high for his latest contributions.

In that context, Los Angeles could step up to sign the veteran for the right price. The Lakers reportedly have strong interest in signing Chris Paul if he is waived by the Phoenix Suns, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

The Suns had a very disappointing season. They were title contenders before the season began, but the trade they completed for Kevin Durant skyrocketed their odds. However, they were eliminated by the Nuggets in the semifinals. They fired head coach Monty Williams, and more changes could come.