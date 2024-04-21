With the Atlanta Hawks failing to make the playoffs, Trae Young could be a target for the Los Angeles Lakers, but it might not be so simple.

Trae Young could be on the move.

The Lakers have kept tabs on Trae Young.

They need to make numbers work.

Trae Young Could Be On The Trade Block

The Atlanta Hawks have a tough decision to make right now. Following another disappointing end to the NBA season, the rumors about Trae Young and a potential trade are once again all over social media.

This isn’t the first time that the Hawks have been rumored to part ways with their star player. Their seemingly-stellar backcourt with him and Dejounte Murray never truly meshed.

Unsurprisingly, that means the rumors of Young going to the Los Angeles Lakers are once again at full steam. He’s represented by Rich Paul and Klutch Spors, just like LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The Lakers Could Go After Trae Young

“If the Hawks decide Young is the guard to move, the Lakers are believed to be one of the teams with serious interest,” reported Bleacher Report’s Eric Pinus. “Whether he’s the right fit is debatable (he doesn’t play well off the ball, and LeBron James usually has it in his hands to end games), but the Lakers have been known to chase players that may or may not fit (Russell Westbrook).”

The Lakers Need To Clear Cap Space

The Lakers have always been tied to the best players, so this isn’t much of a surprise. Then again, they would need to offload plenty of money from their books if they want to make this work, especially if LeBron picks up his player option:

“Russell ($18.7 million), who plays the same position as Young, would seem to be the apparent outgoing player in any deal (perhaps to a third team if necessary), provided he opts into the final year of his contract. Getting to Young’s salary is more of a challenge without Russell. Others who might be needed (to get to $43 million) include Rui Hachimura ($17 million), Austin Reaves ($13 million), Gabe Vincent ($11 million) and Jarred Vanderbilt ($10.7 million),” Pinus added.

Of course, the Lakers first need to get out of the playoffs and figure out what to do with their roster. But if they disappoint in the first round, don’t be shocked if Young ends up in Southern California.