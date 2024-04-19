LeBron James believes last year’s Western Conference finals in which they were swept by the Denver Nuggets shouldn’t be a factor to predict the Los Angeles Lakers have no chance to dethrone the reigning champions in 2024.

“I think you’re putting a little bit too much emphasis on it. This is our first round matchup. I mean, we’re looking forward to the postseason, but I haven’t been, like looking forward to the rematch. The game is played how it’s being played and this is the matchup. So, we’re looking forward to that challenge.”

The entire NBA is waiting for this matchup which, in the last few years, has been dominated by Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. That’s why, the King believes the Lakers cannot play with an urge for revenge.

“It shouldn’t be personal at all. I think you allow yourself to get away from the game plan when you make it too personal. We have a game plan. You go out there and execute it and you live with the results.”

LeBron James gets real about Lakers vs Nuggets playoff series

According to LeBron James, patience and emotions will be a key factor for the Lakers to defeat the Denver Nuggets. Entangling in noise outside the court just won’t help at all.

“I just stay even-keeled. I’ve been in the postseason way too long in my career to know that you don’t get too high off of Game 1 or get too high over whoever the matchup is. You got to just stay even-keeled.”

James acknowledged this first round duel is going to be a massive challenge. “It’s the defending champion. They know what it takes. They know how to win. They’ve been extremely dominant on their home floor over the last few years. They’ve got an MVP on their team. They’ve got a closer on their team. They’ve got high-level players, high-IQ players and they’ve got a hell of a coach.”