The only thing that could stop Damian Lillard from joining the Heat

Damian Lillard’s recent comments on his future have put a lot of pressure on the Portland Trail Blazers. They know the rest of the NBA is keeping tabs on their franchise player.

Lillard has hinted at the possibility of requesting a trade if the team fails to put together a competitive roster ahead of the upcoming season, and he’ll have no shortage of options sitting on his table.

As a matter of fact, Lillard has already chosen two potential destinations if he requests to be traded, talking about the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets as likely fits.

Damian Lillard Says He Would Like To Play For The Miami Heat

“Miami, obviously,” Lillard said when asked about his preferred destination. “Miami is the obvious one. Bam [Adebayo] is my dog. Miami is the obvious one, Brooklyn is the obvious one because Mikal Bridges is my dog.”

Lillard Won’t Join The Heat If They Win The Championship

However, that doesn’t mean Lillard is ready to start running from the grind. In a follow-up clip, he says that he would only agree to play for the Heat if they fail to win the ring this season:

“I am participating in trying to build what we’re trying to build,” the All-Star guard admitted. “If Miami wins a championship, that definitely ain’t happening.”

Lillard might be finally considering leaving Rip City, but he still wants to win the hard instead of joining a team that’s already a championship-caliber squad. He’s just that kind of competitor.