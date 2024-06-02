With Bronny James set to become pro and the Philadelphia 76ers having the No. 16 pick in the NBA Draft, they could look to get him and his old man in an unprecedented package deal this summer.

LeBron James’ firstborn son, Bronny James, is about to turn pro. The USC product decided to forgo the remaining years of his college eligibility to pursue a career in the NBA.

He’s not the highest-touted prospect by any means, but this is one of the weakest classes in recent NBA Draft history. That benefits him, and his strong outing in the combine could make him sneak into the top half of the first round.

There were reports about the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns being interested in his services. Now, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reports that the Philadelphia 76ers, who have the No. 16 pick, could also be in the mix.

The Sixers Could Draft Bronny

“As the 2024 NBA Draft nears, more chatter surrounding Bronny and where he could possibly end up has occurred. Now, in addition to the Suns and Lakers being viable destinations for Bronny, the Philadelphia 76ers have emerged as a third possible suitor for the 19-year-old, league personnel told ClutchPoints recently,“ reported Siegel.

Bronny James

The Sixers Want LeBron

The report goes on to explain LeBron’s current situation with the Los Angeles Lakers. He’s expected to opt out of his deal, thus becoming a free agent and a potential target for Daryl Morey:

“LeBron is expected to opt out of his contract with the Lakers, making him an unrestricted free agent. In recent weeks, the 76ers have been linked to the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. There have been recent whispers in league circles about Philadelphia being an organization that would do what it takes to try and lure James from the Lakers. The Sixers were a team that originally inquired about LeBron’s availability at the trade deadline in February,” Siegel wrote.

Still, it’s tough to envision LeBron leaving California and switching teams again at this point in his career. But a chance to play with his son and for a legitimate championship contender in an easier conference is quite appealing.