Warriors' Dennis Schroder shares hilarious family reaction to his Golden State trade

Amid an inconsistent NBA season with a 14-11 record that has left them in an uneasy position in the Western Conference standings, the Golden State Warriors made a move to strengthen their roster ahead of the Playoffs. Dennis Schroder, traded from the Brooklyn Nets, is expected to play a key role for the team. Upon his arrival, the German guard shared a lighthearted story about how his 6-year-old son reacted to the trade.

“My wife told him that we got traded, and he asked, ‘Where are we going?’” Schroder recounted during his introductory press conference in California. “We said Golden State, and he was like, ‘Oh, we’re lucky now; at least it’s a good team.’ That was the first thing, and I had to laugh and I was in a bad mood.”

For Schroder, the trade to the Warriors came as a surprise. Having spent just 10 months with the Nets, his move to Golden State marks his third different team in 2024 alone. Over the past five years, Schroder has played for seven different teams—a whirlwind journey that has seen him move from Oklahoma City to Los Angeles, then to Boston, Houston, Toronto, Brooklyn, and now San Francisco.

Such frequent transitions take a toll not only on Schroder’s performance on the court but also on his family dynamic. The constant relocations can be challenging, which makes his son’s enthusiastic reception of the news all the more significant.

Stephen Curry gets ready for the start of the game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors

A dream come true for Schroder’s son

Schroder also revealed why his son was particularly thrilled about joining the Warriors. “He’s a Steph Curry fan,” Dennis said. “We battled in London as well for the national team for the NBA showcase. We got to see him there and then of course in Paris, he’s a big fan,” the 31-year-old guard revealed.

“He watches every game, all he does is basketball, and he’s gonna be thrilled to see him. Even when yesterday I came, he asked me if Steph Curry was there. I was like, ‘you’re not even going to ask how I’m doing?’” the guard said with a laugh. The opportunity for his son to meet and watch his basketball idol up close adds a special layer of excitement to Schroder’s move, making this trade one of the most memorable for his family.

When will Schroder make his Warriors debut?

Schroder’s arrival in Golden State couldn’t come at a more critical time, and head coach Steve Kerr is expected to waste no time integrating him into the lineup. His first opportunity to contribute may come as soon as Thursday night, when the Warriors face the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.

The matchup will be a significant test for both Schroder and the team. Memphis currently holds second place in the Western Conference with an impressive 18-9 record, making this game an ideal stage for Dennis to showcase his talent and begin proving his value to the Warriors.