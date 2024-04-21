With the Golden State Warriors season coming to an early end, a shocking Western Conference team could emerge as a potential destination for the four-time NBA champion.

The Golden State Warriors‘ season came to an early end. For the first time since Steve Kerr took the reins of the team, they missed the playoff with a healthy core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

Needless to say, that sounded the alarm within the organization and the fan base. Evidently, the championship core isn’t what it used to be, and something needs to be done.

The Warriors are looking at a crossroads right now. They could either run it back with the same core and add more pieces around Curry or just try to start from scratch.

The Spurs Could Trade For Stephen Curry

Apparently, oddsmakers already know what might happen. According to a report by Eric Fritts of MySA, new GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. could consider moving on from Curry, the greatest player in franchise history.

“After making the NBA Finals every year from 2015-19, winning three times, and winning again in 2022, the Warriors are fielding an aging roster that might be looking to offload some talent, even if that talent is a former NBA MVP,” the report read.

Should that happen, the San Antonio Spurs would be the odds-on favorite to get their hands on the four-time champion, pairing him with young star Victor Wembanyama:

“Only one day removed from the loss and rumors about the team’s future started to percolate. One such being that if Stephen Curry — four-time champ and two-time MVP — were to be traded, the San Antonio Spurs hold the best odds (+200) to acquire him, per BetOnline sportsbook,” Fritts added.

Of course, that’s one big IF. The Warriors are most likely going to run it back with Curry as their centerpiece, and even if he were to be on the trade block, it would likely take an unprecedented haul to get him out of the Bay area.