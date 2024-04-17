Chris Paul reflected on his first season with the Golden State Warriors after years of being one of the biggest rivals of Stephen Curry and company.

The 2023-24 NBA season came to an end on Tuesday for the Golden State Warriors, who got eliminated from playoff contention by losing to the Sacramento Kings in the 9-10 game in the Play-In Tournament.

With the season on the books, it’s time for everyone in the Bay area to look back on everything that happened throughout the year before turning the page. Chris Paul, for instance, reflected on how his first season with the Dubs went.

“It was a unique experience,” Paul said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “I’m glad I got an opportunity to play with the guys that I did, get a chance to meet new people, play for an organization I never would have imagined I’d play for. But I’m grateful for the experience.”

CP3 landed in San Francisco from the Washington Wizards in a shocking offseason trade, with Jordan Poole moving to the capital city in one of Mike Dunleavy’s first moves as general manager.

Paul’s arrival took many by surprise, considering his rivalry with the Warriors back in the day, when Stephen Curry and company were just starting to build a dynasty in the league.

Chris Paul at Warriors: A completely different role in an unexpected place

But apart from his history as an opponent, Paul’s addition sounded strange as many wondered how he would fit into the system. While the veteran guard started the season as a starter due to Draymond Green’s injury, he eventually got demoted to the bench for the first time in his career.

It was definitely something different for Paul, but at 38, he could expect this kind of role at such a star-studded squad. Besides, he came from being shipped by the Phoenix Suns before the Wizards sent him to Golden State.

“I think for me, I showed the ability to adapt and change,” Paul said. “But first and foremost, I’m a competitor. I want to hoop and I just love to play. I love to play; I love to contribute. I think it’s a big summer. I got to get back to work.”

Paul made it clear he doesn’t plan to retire anytime soon, and he’s under contract with the Warriors for the 2024-25 season. However, none of his $30 million is guaranteed.

Steve Kerr wants Chris Paul back

Are the Dubs interested in bringing CP3 back for next season? That will be up to the front office, but head coach Steve Kerr suggested he would like to continue counting on the veteran guard.

“Chris has been fantastic, not only on the court but his leadership,” Kerr said. “It was a difficult situation for him that he handled beautifully. He’s always been the starting point guard for his team. But you look at our team, and we’re pretty small. Even though he’s one of our best players, if we want to throw our best players out there and he’s one of them, you start adding up Chris, Steph [Curry], Klay [Thompson] – it’s not the ideal roster for him.“

Paul may have looked a bit different from the years he played in his prime, but still found a way to contribute, especially by mentoring the young players on the roster such as Brandin Podziemski, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga.

“The way he handled it this year was incredible,” Kerr added about Paul. “So professional, such a great mentor for the younger guys. One of the great pros that I’ve ever been around – just his approach and his attitude and his sacrifice. I loved coaching Chris and I really hope we bring him back next year.”