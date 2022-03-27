Even though they still have a chance to make the NBA playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers won't reach the postseason. Here, we let you know why.

You don't have to be a basketball connoisseur to realize that the Los Angeles Lakers have been the biggest disappointment in the NBA this season. Despite LeBron James' MVP-caliber play, they just can't get over the hump.

The Lakers revamped their roster and were one of the most aggressive teams in the offseason. However, adding those veterans did little to help their winning cause after getting rid of most of their core.

But even despite all that, the Lakers are still a play-in team and could somehow make the playoffs. Nonetheless, that's just not going to happen, and we're going to let you know just why.

3 Reasons Why The Lakers Won't Make The NBA Playoffs

3. Anthony Davis' Health

Anthony Davis is expected to be back on the floor at some point before the play-in tournament. But even when healthy— which has rarely happened — he's lacked aggressiveness and has been slow to get back on defense.

Even if Davis is in fact ready to suit up, he'll need to shake off the rust after missing most of the season with multiple ailments. There may not be enough time for that to happen with just a handful of games left.

2. Besides LeBron, Who'll Step Up?

LeBron James is having an MVP-caliber season. He might as well run away with the Scoring Title after putting together some breath-taking performances since the All-Star break. But he can only do so much.

Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and Malik Monk are the other Lakers averaging double-digits this season, yet they haven't been efficient or consistent for most of the year. Defensive issues aside, they don't have enough firepower, either.

1. The Clippers Own Them

The Los Angeles Clippers own the Lakers over the past decade. They have a 32-7 record against them since the 2012-13 season, including seven wins in a row and nine in their past 10 games. Tyronn Lue has coached circles around them since being appointed.

So, even if the Lakers somehow manage to get past the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament, which is a big IF, there's just no way they're going to beat the Clippers two out of three times to clinch a playoff berth.