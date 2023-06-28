The Warriors‘ recent acquisition of point guard Chris Paul from the Washington Wizards demonstrates their commitment to supporting Stephen Curry and their championship aspirations. However, they still have to address the contract situation of Draymond Green.

While the addition of Paul strengthens their veteran core, the team must also take care of their most important free agent. Considering the relationship the Warriors have with Green they are expected to retain him, but that’s not guaranteed.

Green opted out of his player option, so he is going to become a free agent. There were rumors that even the Memphis Grizzlies were interested in him, something that shows the defensive star should draw plenty of interest from other teams.

The Warriors could lose Draymond Green to one of these teams

Negotiating a new deal with Green is crucial to preserving his versatile skills and leadership on the court. The front office remains focused on creating a cohesive roster capable of contending for another title next season, so keeping him on the roster is a priority.

Green should be pursued by multiple teams in free agency, but those with more cap space have a better chance to get him. The Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons are expected to make move for the Warriors’ player, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.