Some NBA players get paid and work even harder. Others handle themselves differently, even around those who were there first and actually helped them get their bag. Former Golden State Warriors star Jordan Poole is one of the latter.

Reports from training camp stated that he had changed since signing that big contract, and it didn’t take long before it became loud and clear that he didn’t respect his veterans or even his coaching staff.

That’s why it was far from surprising to know that Draymond Green took matters into his own hands — sort of speak, and punched him during practice. And now that he’s not a part of the team anymore, Hip-Hop star Cam’ron finally revealed what led to this punch.

Cam’Ron Reveals What Jordan Poole Told Draymond Green Before The Punch

“The first day he told Draymond Green… ‘I f— more b-tches at Michigan State than you,’” Cam’ron revealed. “They was running sprints he told Draymond, ‘Don’t worry about it you’ll be in Sacramento next year.‘”

“Then he told Draymond, ‘Why’s your Twitter handle MoneyGreen if u broke, u not gettin’ another contract.‘ That was the straw that broke the camel’s back,” Cam’ron added.

We never condone violence, but Poole was out of line and out of place here, and he should’ve known Green’s response was coming. At the end of the day, the Warriors will most definitely be better off without him and his attitude.