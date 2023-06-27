The Golden State Warriors want to bring back Draymond Green at all costs, up to the point where they literally gave up on Jordan Poole to free up cap space to lock him up for the future.

Green has always been vocal about his desire to stay in the Bay area for the remainder of his career, and the franchise knows how important he’s been to their success.

But the NBA is a ruthless business, and as such, Green has every right to pursue the best opportunity for him. And according to Chris Haynes, he’s ready to listen to as many offers as he can get right now.

NBA Rumors: Draymond Green Will Meet With Other Teams

“That’s why teams like to keep their players away; they will hope they don’t take those recruiting meetings,” Haynes reported. “I was told that Draymond Green is open to taking free-agent meetings with other teams, which could throw a wrinkle in.”

“I expect him, if you ask me right now on June 26, what do I think happens? I think Draymond ends up back at Golden State,” the reporter added.

All signs point toward Green running it back with the Splash Brothers, at least for another three years. But we’ve seen crazier things happen, and we can never rule anything out in this league.