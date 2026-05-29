Jalen Williams ruled out for Thunder vs Spurs Game 7 of 2026 Western Conference Finals

Jalen Williams is a key piece for the Thunder trying to beat the Spurs in the 2026 Western Conference Finals.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have received a devastating update ahead of the biggest game of their season. Jalen Williams has officially been ruled out for Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs due to a hamstring injury, creating a massive problem for OKC just one game away from the NBA Finals.

NBA insider Shams Charania reported the news shortly before the decisive matchup. “Oklahoma City Thunder’s Jalen Williams has been ruled out for Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.”

Despite entering the series as favorites and still holding home-court advantage for the winner-take-all showdown, the Thunder now face enormous pressure without one of their most important players.

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Is Jalen Williams playing for Thunder vs Spurs in Game 7 of Western Conference Finals?

No. Jalen Williams is not playing in Game 7 due to a hamstring injury and his absence places even more responsibility on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to carry the Thunder offensively against a San Antonio team that suddenly appears full of confidence and momentum behind Victor Wembanyama after the Spurs’ dominant 118-91 victory in Game 6.

The Thunder are favorites entering Game 7 because of depth, home crowd and overall consistency throughout the season. However, losing Williams removes one of the team’s best two-way players at the worst possible moment against a Spurs squad that already proved capable of dominating the matchup physically in the previous game.

Game 7 now becomes even more dramatic with the NBA Finals on the line. What originally looked like a slight Thunder advantage suddenly feels far more unpredictable after the injury update surrounding one of Oklahoma City’s most important stars.