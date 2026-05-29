Victor Wembanyama reveals Spurs’ approach for decisive Game 7 vs Thunder in 2026 Western Conference Finals

Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs are suddenly one win away from the NBA Finals after a dominant Game 6 performance completely changed the pressure in the Western Conference Finals.

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs delivered one of their most impressive performances of the season with a dominant 118-91 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals. Facing elimination against the defending NBA champions, the Spurs responded with urgency and forced a decisive Game 7 that will now define the series.

After struggling in Game 5 and receiving criticism for both his performance and his postgame media controversy earlier in the series, Wembanyama bounced back with a much more controlled and impactful performance on both ends of the floor. The young superstar looked far more comfortable offensively while helping lead one of San Antonio’s best defensive efforts of the playoffs.

Following the win, Wembanyama spoke about the importance of relying on veteran voices inside the organization ahead of the biggest game of his career so far. “First thing is listening to the experienced people, whether it’s on our team or our staff. We have plenty of those around.”

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Victor Wembanyama credits Spurs’ trust and discipline after forcing Game 7

Victor Wembanyama also explained that one of the biggest differences between Game 5 and Game 6 was San Antonio’s commitment to the game plan and the adjustments made with the coaching staff. After Oklahoma City controlled large stretches of the previous matchup, the Spurs appeared significantly more organized and confident on Thursday night.

“Trusting the game plan. Discussing tactics with the staff and teammates. I think we were consistent and we did what we needed to do. We trusted the game and we trusted the basketball gods.”

The Spurs’ defensive intensity completely changed the rhythm of the series in Game 6. San Antonio disrupted Oklahoma City early, controlled the paint and prevented Shai Gilgeous-Alexander from fully taking over offensively the way he had earlier in the series.

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Now the series heads to a dramatic Game 7 against the defending champions, with momentum suddenly shifting toward the Spurs after their dominant response under pressure. For Wembanyama, the upcoming matchup represents another massive step in his rapidly growing legacy as he attempts to lead San Antonio back to the NBA Finals.