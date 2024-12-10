Anthony Edwards, star of the Minnesota Timberwolves, has quickly solidified himself as one of the most promising figures. His performance on the court has made him a key player, building a substantial fortune along the way.

After being selected as the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Timberwolves, the young shooting guard quickly demonstrated his potential, earning a place on the All-Rookie First Team in 2021.

His accomplishments extend beyond basketball, as he was cast in the Netflix series Starting 5, which follows his performance during the 2023-2024 season, further highlighting his growing popularity.

What is Anthony Edwards’ net worth?

Anthony Edwards, the player for the Minnesota Timberwolves, has a net worth of $40 million. His annual salary is $42.1 million, according to sources like Sportskeeda, Celebrity Net Worth and Clutch Points.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) holds onto the game ball after a game against the Chicago Bulls on November 7, 2024. (Source: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire)

After being selected as the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, he signed a rookie contract worth $44 million for 4 years, and in 2023, he renewed his contract for $260 million.

His notable achievements on the court, such as a personal best of 49 points in a game, have established him as one of the NBA’s most prominent young players, with a long career ahead of him.

In the 2023-2024 season, he continued to break his own records, averaging 25.9 points per game. This solidified him as one of the NBA’s standout stars and a potential future influence of the league.

Anthony Edwards’ endorsments

Since signing with Adidas in 2020, Anthony Edwards, the rising star of the Minnesota Timberwolves, has become a key figure for the brand, especially after the launch of his own signature sneaker, the AE 1, in late 2023.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) during the first half against the Chicago Bulls on November 7, 2024. (Source: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire)

The AE 1 advertising campaign, bold and direct, has even included ads that pit Edwards against other athletes and brands, generating an indirect response from other brands, such as Jordan Brand.

His signature deal with Adidas and his growing relationship with the brand have made him an important asset in the basketball commercial space, with expectations that his involvement in these types of deals will generate millions.