Is Stephen Curry playing tonight, Dec. 12, for Warriors vs Timberwolves?

The Golden State Warriors have endured a complicated and inconsistent NBA season, yet despite the surprising absences of their stars, they have managed to secure key results thanks to the efforts of their role players. Today they face the Minnesota Timberwolves, and one question continues to dominate conversations among fans: Will Stephen Curry play?

Curry had missed the past few games with a quad injury, which forced the Warriors to navigate a stretch without the player who usually drives their offense. Fortunately for Golden State, the team always knew he would not be sidelined for long, and the priority was simply to manage the situation until he returned.

Now, Curry is not listed on the injury report, which indicates he is expected to be available against Minnesota. That is welcome news for the Warriors as they continue trying to stay competitive in a deep Western Conference that offers little margin for error.

While the Warriors were on the East Coast, they went 2–1, closing the trip with wins over the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls. Curry kept close tabs on the team during his absence, and he was asked what stood out to him from the group’s performances while he watched from the sideline.

The numbers behind Curry

The impact Stephen Curry has on the Warriors is well known, and his numbers make it clear. Curry is averaging 27.9 points, 4 assists, and 3.7 rebounds, while shooting better than 39 percent from three-point range during the 2025–26 NBA season.

Other key absences for the Warriors

However, while Curry is set to return, the Warriors will still be without another important veteran against Minnesota. Draymond Green has been ruled out for personal reasons, marking his third consecutive missed game, and he has also been managing a foot injury.

Along with Green, Al Horford will also be unavailable, leaving Golden State without significant defensive experience. Even so, Quentin Post has delivered strong performances in recent outings, and one of the biggest revelations has been Pat Spencer. Regardless of Curry’s absence, Spencer has stepped forward, impressed fans, and made a strong case that he deserves a place in the rotation in this NBA season ahead of Brandin Podziemski.