Why is Anthony Edwards not playing today, December 12, for Timberwolves vs Warriors?

The Minnesota Timberwolves face the Golden State Warriors in this NBA regular-season matchup, a game that promises high-level play and plenty of anticipation surrounding the stars on both sides. It is also a rematch of their previous playoff battle, which adds even more weight to the night. With tipoff approaching, one major question emerges: why is Anthony Edwards not playing?

Edwards, who is dealing with a foot issue, is ruled out for Friday’s game against the Warriors. He was unable to move past his questionable designation and will miss his first contest since November 3. With the Timberwolves star out of the lineup, the group will need more production from Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, while players such as Terrence Shannon, Bones Hyland and Jaylen Clark could see extended minutes.

This season, Edwards has appeared in 20 games for Minnesota and is averaging 28.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 41.6 percent from three. The Timberwolves are 13–7 with him on the court, but they are just 2–2 in the four games he missed earlier in the campaign due to a hamstring injury.

The team’s two wins without him came against struggling opponents, the Hornets and the Nets. Meanwhile, Denver and Los Angeles proved to be too strong for Minnesota during that earlier stretch, underscoring how much the Timberwolves rely on Edwards’ two-way presence.

The player who must step up in Edwards’ absence

Randle has taken a meaningful step forward in his first season with Minnesota after averaging fewer than 20 points per game last year, something that had not happened since the 2019–20 season. He is currently averaging 22.9 points and 7.1 rebounds, along with a career-high-matching 6.0 assists per game in 2025–26.

With Edwards on the court this NBA season, Randle posts 28.0 points per 100 possessions. In the four games Edwards missed, the former Knicks All-Star produced 26.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists, numbers that closely mirror his per-36 averages of 24.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

Edwards’ impact on the Timberwolves is undeniable, but this stretch offers Randle an opportunity to shoulder more responsibility and show how far he can carry the group. The matchup against the Warriors presents a prime stage for him to prove exactly that.