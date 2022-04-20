Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies clash on Thursday at Target Center for Game 3 of the First Round in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

It's game time for the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies matchup again on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 10:00 PM (ET) in the third game of the First Round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States.

This is their third playoff match. At the moment there are face-to-face favorites in the postseason games, as neither club has won more than one game in their last two games.

The last time they clashed was in Game 2 on April 19, 2022, and it ended in a 124-96 win for the Grizzlies. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet in the upcoming Game 3 of the First Round in the 2022 NBA playoffs.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies: Match Information

Date: Thursday, April 21, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Target Center, Minneapolis

Live Stream: Sling

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies: Storylines

This season, the Minnesota Timberwolves finished their regular season with a 46-36 record, putting them in seventh place in the Western Conference. Second-placed Memphis Grizzlies had a 56-26 regular-season record, finishing five positions above them in the Western Conference's standings.

Game 3 of the First Round of the NBA Playoffs is set to take place on Thursday evening. So far in the 2022 Playoffs, the Grizzlies and Timberwolves have played twice, with FedEx Forum in Memphis serving as the site of each of those meetings. The Target Center in Minneapolis will host the next two clashes. Both teams have won once thus far in the series.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies in the U.S.

The 2022 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 3 between Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies, to be played on Thursday, at the Target Center in Minneapolis, will be broadcast on Sling, as well as on TNT in the United States.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies matchup. However, judging by the Timberwolves' own-court advantage, we can expect them to win at home.