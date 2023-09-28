Kevin Durant’s decision to join the Golden State Warriors is one of the most discussed and debated in NBA history. Some hated him for it, while others thought it was actually fun to watch.

Regardless of where you stand in that controversy, I think we can al agree that it changed the league forever. Moreover, it also had a huge impact on KD’s legacy, for better or worse.

Recently, businessman Rich Kleiman shed some light on what went behind closed doors during the summer of 2016. In a shocking turn of events, it turns out that it was Tom Brady the one who told him to join the Warriors.

Tom Brady Advised Durant To Join The Warriors

“I remember when the Celtics came, it was the Celtics leadership, Danny Ainge, Jae Crowder, Kelly Olynyk. But then came Tom Brady– they went to take a walk together,“ Kleiman said on All The Smoke. “Later on, KD was like, ‘He told me to look for the best team, best organization, best chance to win. I think Brady told me to go to the Warriors.’ He made the decision based on basketball. There was nobody else and once he went through all of that, it was clear.”

Ironically, Brady was supposed to be there to help the Boston Celtics get him, but perhaps his California roots made him change his mind at the last second, considering he grew up rooting for the San Francisco 49ers.

At the end of the day, Durant can’t complain about his tenure in the Bay area. He won two NBA championships with two NBA Finals MVPs, and no one can take anything away from him. Perhaps, he should give Brady another ring, though.