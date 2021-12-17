Golden State Warriors, the leader of the Western Conference, will face the Toronto Raptors this Saturday, December 18 from 7:30 PM (ET) at the Scotiabank Arena for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, and how to watch it live in the US.

Toronto Raptors will host the Golden State Warriors this Saturday, December 18, at their stadium, the Scotiabank Arena, in a game valid for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. It will be an attractive match; in which both go in search of different goals. Here you can find the game preview, information, predictions, and how to watch it live in the US. This game will be broadcast in the US on Fubo TV (free trial).

Two teams with very different realities will face each other. On the home side, with a 13-15 win / loss record, they are just one win behind the Celtics (14-14), the last team in the East that would be entering the next postseason with their 10th place (no outright, they should play a revalidation), and the Toronto franchise will undoubtedly go to take that place away from Boston.

On the visitors' side, they will try to get victory to remain the best team in the Western Conference, a place that they hey share with the Phoenix Suns, both today with a 23-5 record, the best in the entire NBA. Any stumble by one of the two would allow the other to take the desired first position.

Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada

Live Stream: Fubo TV

Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors: Storylines

These two teams already met previously in this 2021/22 regular season: it was on November 21 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. At that time it was a 119-104 victory for the Golden State Warriors, with a great game by Jordan Poole (GSW) who that night scored 33 points for his team.

The match at the Scotiabanck Arena will be the second they will play between the two. On the side of the locals, they will go in search of a victory that brings them closer to the 10th position that the Boston Celtics have today and that would allow them (if they obtain it) to play the revalidation for a ticket in the next playoffs.

On the side of the visitors, already consolidated and being one of the main candidates to win the championship ring for this season 2021/22; they will try to win the road win to continue to hold the top spot in the Western Conference and bring their win / loss balance from 23-5 to 24-5.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors, to be played on Saturday, December 18, at the Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada, will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: TSN, NBC Sports Bay Area.

Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors: Predictions

The Bookmarkers have not determined their favorites yet, although it is very likely that they will in the next few hours. However, it would not be surprising for the Golden State Warriors to start as clear favorites as they are one of the best teams in the NBA, while the Toronto Raptors are 11th in the west and with a negative win / loss balance (13-15).