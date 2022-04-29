Often deemed as the best ball-handlers and scoring point guards in the league, Tracy McGrady still thinks Kyrie Irving has a big edge over Stephen Curry

Over the past five years or so, people have debated whether Kyrie Irving is better than Stephen Curry. They have the best handles in the league and can put up points in bunches, so it's not a far-fetched debate.

Irving is a magician in isolation. He can keep the ball on a string and has the balance and footwork of a big man. Curry is the greatest shooter of all time, has unlimited range, and is impossible to keep up with when he's moving off the ball.

Nonetheless, it shouldn't be that much of a debate, as Kyrie Irving is clearly the superior player and is much more creative. At least, that's what NBA Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady seems to think.

NBA News: Kyrie Irving Is A Better Player Than Stephen Curry, Says Tracy McGrady

"I think because we see Steph with his catch and shoot, coming off the screens, I don't think we see as much of Steph breaking someone down, like when the game is on the line in crunch situations, do we really see Steph doing a lot of creativity off the dribble like we do with Kyrie? Like Kyrie has the ball in his hands, the creativity that we see out of him, do we see out of Steph?" McGrady said on the 'Dubs Talk' Podcast.

At the end of the day, you couldn't go wrong with either of these players, at least from a basketball standpoint. They're both scoring guards who can get hot in the blink of an eye and single-handedly lead an offense.

Even so, Steph Curry's résumé speaks for itself. He's won more individual and collective accolades and has been healthier as well. So maybe T-Mac isn't exactly on point with this not-so-hot take. But hey, what do you guys think?