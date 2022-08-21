Udonis Haslem announced he will continue for one more season with the Miami Heat. Therefore, he joins a unique list of players with 20 seasons or more playing for one team, check it out.

Udonis Haslem and the NBA players who have played at least 20 seasons with only one franchise

Not many players in the National Basketball Association history can say they had a long-lasting career. In fact, one of the best NBA players, if not the best of all-time, Michael Jordan had a 13th-season career. Also, to be an important player throughout all of it, is reserved only to a few like LeBron James.

But when it is combined the time with the place, is almost impossible to find players who have lasted at least 20 seasons in the NBA, and didn't changed their jersey at all. However, this task has been completed for two NBA superstars in the past.

Therefore, to play in the NBA for such long time is a big accomplishment that only 11 players have had the long-lasting effort to play for at least 20 seasons. However, for this opportunity, the list is composed by players with one-worn jersey in his NBA Career.

Which NBA players have played with only one franchise in a 20+ season-career?

As Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reported, "Udonis Haslem announces he’s returning to the Heat for a 20th NBA season. Says he wants to follow through with what his dad wanted for him — to reach 20 seasons." Therefore, Haslem will play his 20th NBA Season with the same franchise he started it.

Now, the list of NBA players who have played with only one franchise in a 20+ season career increases by one. Alongside Haslem, the list is composed by the one-time NBA Champion with the Dallas Mavericks, Dirk Nowitzki, and the five-time NBA Champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kobe Bryant.

Haslem will surpass historic NBA players such as Tim Duncan, former player of the San Antonio Spurs who won five NBA Championships, and ten-time All Star, John Stockton who played with the Utah Jazz. Both players played 19 seasons for their NBA franchises.