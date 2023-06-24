Derrick Rose revamped his career thanks to the New York Knicks. In the 2008 NBA Draft, the Chicago Bulls took him with the first overall pick and he was supposed to be the next star of the franchise.

Rose won the Rookie of the Year Award and then became the youngest player to be named MVP of the league at age 22. Then, injuries appeared and, in 2016, he was traded to New York.

However, Derrick Rose wasn’t the same in the NBA and signed multiple contracts with the Cavaliers, Jazz, Timberwolves and Pistons. In the middle of the 2020-2021 season, Tom Thibodeau rescued him for a new chance with the Knicks.

Derrick Rose is out of the New York Knicks

The Knicks officially won’t pick Derrick Rose’s $15.6 million option for the 2023-2024 season and, as a consequence, the veteran will become an unrestricted free agent.

After his second arrival to New York, Rose became crucial coming from the bench and was seen by many experts as the best Sixth Man in the NBA during the second half of the 2020-2021 season. Nevertheless, injuries appeared once again and he just couldn’t come back to prime.

Though the Knicks won’t exercise his option, there’s still a chance Derrick Rose remains with them. If no other team is interested, an offer with a reduced salary might be in place.