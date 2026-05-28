Argentina submit final 2026 World Cup roster with Lionel Messi: Which Qatar 2022 champions are missing?

Argentina made their final squad list official for the 2026 World Cup, featuring Lionel Messi, but several champions from Qatar 2022 were left off the roster: Who are they?

Argentina officially announced their 26-man roster for the 2026 World Cup, a selection that is headlined by team captain Lionel Messi as they look to defend their title as the reigning champions from Qatar 2022. With the squad locked in, several notable figures from that championship run have been left off the final list, raising the immediate question: who are the missing champions?

In front of the net, Franco Armani was left off the roster as Juan Musso earns his place, while the defensive unit will be without German Pezzella, Marcos Acuna, and Juan Foyth, who make way for Leonardo Balerdi and Facundo Medina. Meanwhile, the midfield features the absences of Guido Rodriguez and Alejandro Gomez, as their spots were taken by Giovani Lo Celso and Valentin “Colo” Barco.

Moving to the attacking line, which is spearheaded by Lionel Messi, the squad no longer features Angel Di Maria, Paulo Dybala, and Angel Correa, but instead counts on the presence of Nicolas Gonzalez, Nicolas Paz, Giuliano Simeone, and Jose Manuel Lopez.

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Argentina final roster for the 2026 World Cup

Following the absence of several world champions from the previous edition, there are new presences and young players who have the hunger to fight for and conquer the most prestigious trophy in the world, combining with the experienced players from the group that achieved it.

#SelecciónMayor Con toda la fuerza de los argentinos 💪🏻🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/84Lh03BgxH — 🇦🇷 Selección Argentina ⭐⭐⭐ (@Argentina) May 28, 2026

There are several young names in Argentina, such as Juan Musso, Valentin Barco, Nicolas Paz, and Giuliano Simeone, who will have the opportunity to play in their first World Cup, surely fulfilling a dream while being alongside Lionel Messi. Here is the list of the 26 players called up:

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Goalkeepers (3)

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

Geronimo Rulli (Olympique de Marsella)

Juan Musso (Atletico de Madrid)

Defenders (8)

Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate)

Nahuel Molina (Atletico de Madrid)

Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United)

Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica)

Leonardo Balerdi (Olympique de Marsella)

Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur)

Facundo Medina (Olympique de Marsella)

Nicolas Tagliafico (Olympique de Lyon)

Midfielders (7)

Leandro Paredes (Boca Juniors)

Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami)

Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen)

Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea)

Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)

Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis)

Valentin Barco (Racing de Estrasburgo)

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Forwards (8)

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

Nicolas Paz (Como)

Thiago Almada (Atletico de Madrid)

Nicolas Gonzalez (Atletico de Madrid)

Giuliano Simeone (Atletico de Madrid)

Lautaro Martinez (Inter de Milan)

Jose Manuel Lopez (Palmeiras)

Julian Alvarez (Atletico de Madrid)

Lionel Scaloni’s list includes 16 of the 26 players who were consecrated with the Albiceleste in Qatar 2022; however, nine were no longer in the orbit of the selection, with the only one remaining being Marcos Acuna, who doesn’t make it.