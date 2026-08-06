Why isn’t Bryce Young playing today for Panthers vs Cardinals in 2026 NFL Hall of Fame Game?

Bryce Young will not suit up for the Panthers' preseason opener against the Cardinals, but fans have no reason to panic.

The Carolina Panthers will begin their 2026 preseason against the Arizona Cardinals in the annual NFL Hall of Fame Game, but one notable name will not be taking the field: Bryce Young.

With the Hall of Fame Game giving Carolina an extra preseason contest compared to every other NFL team, head coach Dave Canales has decided to take a cautious approach with his starters.

Rather than exposing key players to unnecessary injury risk, the Panthers will use the game to evaluate depth players while keeping their franchise quarterback on the sideline.

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Who is replacing Bryce Young as starting QB against the Cardinals?

With Bryce Young unavailable, Kenny Pickett will start at quarterback for Carolina. Pickett joined the Panthers this offseason on a one-year contract to serve as Young’s backup.

The former first-round pick entered the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers before spending time with the Philadelphia Eagles, Cleveland Browns, and Las Vegas Raiders. Now, he will receive the opportunity to lead Carolina’s offense in the team’s preseason opener.

Is Bryce Young injured?

No. Bryce Young is not dealing with an injury and remains the Panthers’ unquestioned starting quarterback heading into the 2026 regular season. His absence is simply part of Dave Canales’ plan to protect his starters during an extended preseason schedule, ensuring Young is healthy and ready for Week 1 rather than risking an unnecessary setback in an exhibition game.