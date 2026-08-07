Trending topics:
Bolavip Logo
SOCCER SCHEDULE
NFL

Andy Reid reveals if Patrick Mahomes will play on Chiefs’ preseason games

Patrick Mahomes suffered a knee injury last season, so Andy Reid has stated how the Kansas City Chiefs view the quarterback's input for the preseason games.

Head coach Andy Reid
© Jamie Squire/Getty ImagesHead coach Andy Reid

Patrick Mahomes recovered from a season-ending ACL tear and is practicing in full. Apparently though, that doesn’t mean Andy Reid will go out and put his star quarterback on the field during the Kansas City Chiefs‘ preseason games.

During Friday’s press conference, Andy Reid said Mahomes won’t play vs. the Rams, and is likely that he won’t participate at all. “There’s a pretty good chance I don’t play him [against the Rams],” Reid said.

+ Follow us

Reid added, “Percentages are leaning that way. I don’t know if I’ll play him the second or third game, I don’t know that, but the percentages likely lean against doing that.” The Chiefs did see Cyrus Allen back in practice with Mahomes, and the WR is likely to see some preseason snaps at some point.

The QBs at Reid’s disposal for Chiefs preseason games

Justin Fields and rookie Garrett Nussmeier will be the ones taking the majority of snaps under center during the preseason games. Justin Fields is a highly-mobile, high-risk, high-reward kind of quarterback.

Meanwhile, Nussmeier is a gunslinger with a huge arm and less mobility. The seventh-rounder out of LSU is a quick-processing, rhythm-and-timing quarterback though it’s offset by a slight frame, and tendency for turnovers.

See also

Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes receive significant boost as Rashee Rice takes major step forward in his recovery

Chiefs preseason schedule

The Chiefs will face off against three NFC teams during their preseason campaign. If these games featured A-listers from every team, they’d be must-watch affairs:

  • Week 1: vs. Los Angeles Rams – Saturday, August 15, at 4:00 PM ET (National TV: NFL Network, Local: KSHB 41)
  • Week 2: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Saturday, August 22, at 7:30 PM ET (Local: KSHB 41)
  • Week 3: vs. Seattle Seahawks – Friday, August 28, at 8:00 PM ET (Local: KSHB 41)
Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Advertisement
Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions