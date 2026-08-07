Andy Reid reveals if Patrick Mahomes will play on Chiefs’ preseason games

Patrick Mahomes suffered a knee injury last season, so Andy Reid has stated how the Kansas City Chiefs view the quarterback's input for the preseason games.

Patrick Mahomes recovered from a season-ending ACL tear and is practicing in full. Apparently though, that doesn’t mean Andy Reid will go out and put his star quarterback on the field during the Kansas City Chiefs‘ preseason games.

During Friday’s press conference, Andy Reid said Mahomes won’t play vs. the Rams, and is likely that he won’t participate at all. “There’s a pretty good chance I don’t play him [against the Rams],” Reid said.

Reid added, “Percentages are leaning that way. I don’t know if I’ll play him the second or third game, I don’t know that, but the percentages likely lean against doing that.” The Chiefs did see Cyrus Allen back in practice with Mahomes, and the WR is likely to see some preseason snaps at some point.

Advertisement

The QBs at Reid’s disposal for Chiefs preseason games

Justin Fields and rookie Garrett Nussmeier will be the ones taking the majority of snaps under center during the preseason games. Justin Fields is a highly-mobile, high-risk, high-reward kind of quarterback.

Rookie QB Garrett Nussmeier is getting some work today. He finds TE Mason Pine for a nice catch and throw.#Chiefs l #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/TJHcSyBlsd — Sports Radio 810 WHB (@SportsRadio810) August 7, 2026

Meanwhile, Nussmeier is a gunslinger with a huge arm and less mobility. The seventh-rounder out of LSU is a quick-processing, rhythm-and-timing quarterback though it’s offset by a slight frame, and tendency for turnovers.

Advertisement

Chiefs preseason schedule

The Chiefs will face off against three NFC teams during their preseason campaign. If these games featured A-listers from every team, they’d be must-watch affairs: